Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,484,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,627,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

