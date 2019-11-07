NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,290 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.24 on Thursday. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.38.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). NOW had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

