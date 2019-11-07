NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.07 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

DNOW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. NOW has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.