NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 3,773,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,913,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

