NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.37. The company had a trading volume of 664,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,492. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $208.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

