NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 242,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

TMO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.26. 405,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.20 and its 200 day moving average is $283.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $306.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

