NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 598,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,236,858. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

