NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 1,129,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,920,966. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

