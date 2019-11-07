NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

NYSE NS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 407,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 358.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Mizuho started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

