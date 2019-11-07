Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $253,451.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,542.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,031,000 after buying an additional 68,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.