NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $511-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.93 million.NV5 Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.42-3.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 192,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $929.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. NV5 Global’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $93,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,247 shares of company stock worth $2,783,424 in the last 90 days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

