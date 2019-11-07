Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) PT Lowered to $0.90

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $1.20 to $0.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

NYSE:OBE opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.22. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.18.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Obsidian Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.