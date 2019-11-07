OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.82

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 640907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

A number of research firms have commented on OGC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.00.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.