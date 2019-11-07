OceanFirst Financial’s (OCFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.72%. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

