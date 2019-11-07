Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $193.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

In related news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

