Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oleeo stock remained flat at $GBX 165 ($2.16) during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and a PE ratio of 48.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.30. Oleeo has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Get Oleeo alerts:

Oleeo Company Profile

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Oleeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oleeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.