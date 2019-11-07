Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 162.96% from the company’s previous close.

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,316. The company has a market capitalization of $670.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.78. Omeros has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Omeros’s revenue was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,023,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.