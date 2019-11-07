Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,465,000 after buying an additional 1,646,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after buying an additional 951,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares in the last quarter.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,518. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

