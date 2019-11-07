Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 1,301,573 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 201,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

