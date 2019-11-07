Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,304,000 after purchasing an additional 591,073 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,504,000 after purchasing an additional 339,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,479,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $347.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.04 and a 52-week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

