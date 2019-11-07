Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised HP to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

