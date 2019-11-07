Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

