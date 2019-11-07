Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,101 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,523 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

