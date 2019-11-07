Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.04.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

