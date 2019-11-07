Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,663 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,384,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,405,605,000 after purchasing an additional 694,444 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,158 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,736,000 after purchasing an additional 119,934 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,514 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.17%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

