Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,390,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 117.92% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $181.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.88.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

