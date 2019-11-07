Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,176 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 156,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,275 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $63.02 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

