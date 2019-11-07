Oppenheimer Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Market Perform

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

