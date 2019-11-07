OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 217,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

