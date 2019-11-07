OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of OPRX opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 million, a P/E ratio of 251.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

