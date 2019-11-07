ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.67. 1,399,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,633. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.30.

About ORGANIGRAM-TS

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

