Origo Price Hits $0.0215 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Origo has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origo has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origo

Origo is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,301,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

