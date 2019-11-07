Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.37

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 6485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $849.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Oritani Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oritani Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

