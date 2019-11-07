Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Hold at Williams Capital

Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 106,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.