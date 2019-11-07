Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 290,119 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.