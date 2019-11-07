Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $761.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 140.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 712,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 216,101 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 151,780 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Read More: Management Fee

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.