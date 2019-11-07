Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 747,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

