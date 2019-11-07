Page Arthur B Sells 1,646 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.