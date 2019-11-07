Page Arthur B Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 145,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.