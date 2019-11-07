Page Arthur B Sells 600 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $687,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.64. 1,884,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,179. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

