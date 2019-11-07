Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $8,311,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,916,236.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,610 shares of company stock worth $16,437,971. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $232.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.35 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

