Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Mary Ann Sieghart Acquires 1,325 Shares

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) insider Mary Ann Sieghart purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($29.77) per share, for a total transaction of £30,183.50 ($39,440.09).

Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($29.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. Pantheon International PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 26.01 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,330 ($30.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,090.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.62.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.