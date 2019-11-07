Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) SVP Sells $775,622.19 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $775,622.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 228,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,097. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Par Pacific by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

