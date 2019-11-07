PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAR. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

PAR stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 million, a PE ratio of -83.81 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,911,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $133,587.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,423,172.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

