Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, VP Michael John Boyle acquired 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $76,111.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,620 shares in the company, valued at $341,490.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Ewald acquired 27,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $500,465.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $676,574. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 4,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,863. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.07.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

