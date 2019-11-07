Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. 6,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

