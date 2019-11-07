Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,763. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 87,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $10,457,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

