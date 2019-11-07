Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) EVP Sells $174,514.27 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $199.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

