Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

TSE PSI traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 295,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,552. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,750. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,423 over the last ninety days.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

