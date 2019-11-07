Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $384,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,356.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,822,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

